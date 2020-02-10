Everett~Worst Traffic City In U.S.

Commuters around the city of Everett spent more time stuck in traffic last year than anywhere else in the U.S.

The finding, which probably doesn’t surprise anyone who commutes through Snohomish County,

were included in a global study by Kirkland, Wash.-based INRIX Inc.

The study also found that the city of Seattle was ranked the ninth-most congested urban area in the nation.

The study analyzed 500 terabytes of data from 300 million different sources covering over 5 million miles of road around the world.

Everett’s No. 1 status turned up when researchers ranked the amount of time commuters spent trying to get in or out of a city.

The data showed that commuters in the Everett area spent 28 percent of their time in gridlock while trying to

leave or enter the city and its suburbs. That was twice as high as New York City, which had 14 percent gridlock.

