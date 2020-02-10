Credit: BigStockPhoto

Everett~Worst Traffic City In U.S.

February 10, 2020

Commuters around the city of Everett spent more time stuck in traffic last year than anywhere else in the U.S.

The finding, which probably doesn’t surprise anyone who commutes through Snohomish County,

were included in a global study by Kirkland, Wash.-based INRIX Inc.

The study also found that the city of Seattle was ranked the ninth-most congested urban area in the nation.

The study analyzed 500 terabytes of data from 300 million different sources covering over 5 million miles of road around the world.

Everett’s No. 1 status turned up when researchers ranked the amount of time commuters spent trying to get in or out of a city.

The data showed that commuters in the Everett area spent 28 percent of their time in gridlock while trying to

leave or enter the city and its suburbs. That was twice as high as New York City, which had 14 percent gridlock.

WHAT?????

Full Story and Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only