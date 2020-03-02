Credit: BigStockPhoto

Corona Virus What You Need To Know

March 2, 2020

At least eight western Washington schools and one college are closed today.The closures are out of an “abundance of caution” over coronavirus.

The schools will undergo a deep cleaning after a student, family member, or staff member showed flu-like symptoms.

Latest number of cases: Two men have died from coronavirus in Washington state,

the first reported deaths in the U.S. Both men, in their 50s and 70s, passed away at EvergreenHealth

Medical Center in Kirkland and had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 13 people have tested positive for coronavirus King and Snohomish counties, and dozens more are being tested.

Symptoms: Department of Health 

Know before you go!!!

