Garett Talcott, a kindergarten teacher, takes his class to the Woodland Park Zoo via Zoom.Garett teaches in Washington, he has a viral TikTok video of him taking students

on a virtual field trip to the zoo.

In the heartwarming clip, which has garnered over 800,000 views on TikTok,

Talcott walks around the wildlife park, teaching his at-home pups about the natural

habitats of exotic animals from around the world.

“This is a great trip,” one excited student barks in a second clip as Talcott digitally escorts

the children from the tapir exhibit to the rhino’s nest to the orangutan’s lair.

Days prior to treating his classroom cubs to a WiFi walk on the wild side,

Talcott took the kiddies for a virtual roller coaster ride complete

with crazy tilts, twists and turns.

In a touching public service announcement to all kids still remote learning in the wake of COVID,

Talcott encouragingly reminded the students: “You matter.”

“Your teachers care about you… You are the future.”

