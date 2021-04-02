Garett Talcott, a kindergarten teacher, takes his class to the Woodland Park Zoo via Zoom.Garett teaches in Washington, he has a viral TikTok video of him taking students
on a virtual field trip to the zoo.
In the heartwarming clip, which has garnered over 800,000 views on TikTok,
Talcott walks around the wildlife park, teaching his at-home pups about the natural
habitats of exotic animals from around the world.
“This is a great trip,” one excited student barks in a second clip as Talcott digitally escorts
the children from the tapir exhibit to the rhino’s nest to the orangutan’s lair.
Days prior to treating his classroom cubs to a WiFi walk on the wild side,
Talcott took the kiddies for a virtual roller coaster ride complete
with crazy tilts, twists and turns.
In a touching public service announcement to all kids still remote learning in the wake of COVID,
Talcott encouragingly reminded the students: “You matter.”
“Your teachers care about you… You are the future.”