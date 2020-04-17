Zoom Burn Out is REAL

The struggle is real!! “Connected but disconnected” six ways to help zoom fatigue.

If we are with several people online at the same time,

we are simultaneously processing visual cues from all of those people in a way

we never have to do around a conference table.

So here are a few things we can do to ease the stress of multiple zoom meetings.

Take a few moments before clicking “Start” to settle and ground your attention. Take the time to truly greet whoever is in the room with your full attention Choose “speaker view.” or gallery view Resist the urge to multitask. (Hardest one for me) Try to take measured breaks between sessions. And finally, remind yourself periodically that this is a new place

More info on these points: HERE

