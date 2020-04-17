Credit: MoiraM | <a href='http://www.bigstockphoto.com'

Zoom Burn Out is REAL

April 17, 2020

The struggle is real!! “Connected but disconnected” six ways to help zoom fatigue.

If we are with several people online at the same time,

we are simultaneously processing visual cues from all of those people in a way

we never have to do around a conference table.

So here are a few things we can do to ease the stress of multiple zoom meetings.

  1. Take a few moments before clicking “Start” to settle and ground your attention.
  2. Take the time to truly greet whoever is in the room with your full attention
  3. Choose “speaker view.” or gallery view
  4. Resist the urge to multitask. (Hardest one for me)
  5. Try to take measured breaks between sessions.
  6. And finally, remind yourself periodically that this is a new place

More info on these points: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
