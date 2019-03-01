Zipper Merge~It’s A Thing

You’re just trying to merge, but no one lets you go in front.

We’ve all been there. You’re getting on a freeway, for example, during peak traffic.

Next to you, a wall of cars prevents you from smoothly entering the freeway.

You turn on your blinker, but to your dismay, no one leaves room for you to enter.

Then you’re stuck at the end of your on-ramp, waiting for someone to give you an opening.

“The zipper merge works to help keep traffic moving BUT – and it’s a big but – it only works if everyone buys into it and works together,

” the Facebook post read.

House Bill 1614, sponsored by state Reps. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, and Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, would add the so-called “zipper merge”

to driver’s ed manuals throughout the state, and require new drivers to be tested on the technique.

To zipper merge, drivers in the lane being merged into should allow merging motorists over, every other vehicle,

so it’s a smooth transition for everybody.

