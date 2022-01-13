Zendaya hopes to make the late Ronnie Spector proud with her portrayal in upcoming biopic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

As the entertainment world continues to mourn the passing of Ronnie Spector, Zendaya, who will portray The Ronettes‘ lead singer an an upcoming biopic, paid tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” the Euphoria star writes on Instagram. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”

The Emmy Award winner also says she’s grateful to have spent time with Spector preparing for the role.

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Zendaya writes. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.”

The 25-year-old actress adds, “There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same.”

Zendaya concludes, “We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

As previously reported, Spector died on Wednesday after battling cancer. She was 78.

A statement on her website reads, “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face…Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”

