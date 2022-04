Another ear worm has been born, and this time it’s in the form of Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel singing about every toddler’s topic of choice — poots & doo doo. You get to hear it here first if you hadn’t already. Claire teaches us a lesson about having the courage to try new things. Laurie challenges us to shout shout let it all out. Anna D needs you to binge watch “Severance” and “WeCrashed’. Or else you may regret it — or not.

Podcast: HERE