You’ve Heard Of “Pigs In Space?”

How about “Pigs on the freeway?

There was some great play-by-play calling on Interstate 64 near the Cross Lanes exit Monday,

and the action involved a runaway pig that was being chased along the highway.

“Here we go down the middle of 64. It looks like the county fair,” said Rodney Loftis during the incident he captured on video.

“This is better than a rodeo.”

“Only in West Virginia – pig chasing on I-64,” Loftis said in the video.

