By Laurie Hardie |

YouTube Throws Parents a Lifeline

Red button video player Social media YouTube. Vector illustration. EPS 10
Credit: YouTubeillustration. EPS 10

Parents who can’t take watching Frozen over and over anymore, good news!!!

Over the next month until August 31st,

YouTube Kids will release over 100 movies and specials

as part of the platform’s “After School” experience project.

They want to help parents who are juggling work,

life and their children at the same time due to work-from-home

arrangements caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Especially since their kids may have to keep staying at

home if they can’t go back to school yet.

The goal is to  help you with a library of high quality

full-length movies and specials that will enrich

as well as entertain your children,

and that you can enjoy along with them.”

including:  Tayo the Little BusBaby Shark and PinkfongThe Wiggles,

Masha And The BearOggy & the Cockroaches and Paddington. 

Hair Love, which won Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars,

There will also be educational specials, with new content

each week for the next 5 weeks.