YouTube Throws Parents a Lifeline

Parents who can’t take watching Frozen over and over anymore, good news!!!
Over the next month until August 31st,
YouTube Kids will release over 100 movies and specials
as part of the platform’s “After School” experience project.
They want to help parents who are juggling work,
life and their children at the same time due to work-from-home
arrangements caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Especially since their kids may have to keep staying at
home if they can’t go back to school yet.
The goal is to help you with a library of high quality
full-length movies and specials that will enrich
as well as entertain your children,
and that you can enjoy along with them.”
including: Tayo the Little Bus, Baby Shark and Pinkfong, The Wiggles,
Masha And The Bear, Oggy & the Cockroaches and Paddington.
Hair Love, which won Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars,
There will also be educational specials, with new content
each week for the next 5 weeks.