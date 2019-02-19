“You’re Welcome” VS. “No Problem”…What Do YOU Say When Someone Says “Thank You”?

The world is full of inexplicable mysteries and debates. Perhaps this is another one we should add to the list?

Thanks to our friends at REDDIT for casting this debate out there. Apparently, there are people out there who have serious opinions about what you’re supposed to say when someone thanks you, OH GREAT, now here’s one MORE thing people can get offended over. 😉

For starters, what’s the difference between the two responses? This one Redditor cleared it up rather succinctly.

Agree/disagree…what are YOUR thoughts?

Full story HERE.