You’re Killin’ me Crocs

Stiletto Crocs!! Yep, I vote no, you?

High fashion never rests.

The comfort shoe of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a dangerous turn.

Balenciaga has unveiled its latest collaboration with Crocs,

in the form of a narrow heel, placed precariously on the sole of its trademark rubber clog.

The monstrosity was unveiled at the fashion house’s

Spring 2022 “Balenciaga Clones” collection showing and immediately

drew the ire of pandemic-worn social media.

“God has abandoned us,” wrote @sch_mittens of the heels.

“KILL IT WITH FIRE,” pleaded @chungf.

No price has been announced for the shoe yet — but previous attempts to elevate Crocs

have crossed into the luxury sphere: Balenciaga’s $850 platform clogs reportedly sold

out before even being available in stores.

The style apparently comes in green and black, and joins a knee-high rubber boot in the collection as well.

