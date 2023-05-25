You’re in my glass: Rod Stewart launching his own brand of whisky

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

For a guy who’s as proud of his Scottish heritage as Rod Stewart is, it’s amazing that he hasn’t thought of this before: He’s officially launching his own brand of Scotch whisky.

Rod’s announced that “after almost two years of development and dozens of whisky tastings,” he ready to unviel what he calls his “latest venture” — Wolfie’s Whisky.

Starting June 6, fans who signed up for Rod’s mailing list will get special access to purchase the spirits 72 hours before anyone else. Wolfie’s is going on sale first in the U.K. and select European countries, and it’ll launch in the U.S. in July.

“The rest of the world…..we’re working on it!” he adds.

In other Rod news, he’s paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, with whom he performed and recorded over the years. In fact, he invited her to perform with him on Saturday Night Live in 1981, when her career was at a low point. In 1990, they had a hit with their duet “It Takes Two.”

“I’m devastated, what a women!” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself, Tina and his former Faces band mate, Ron Wood. “‘It takes two’ – but there was only one Tina Turner.”

