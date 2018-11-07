Your Shower Head Is Nasty…And Could Get You Sick.

You would think that your shower would be a place to wash away the dirt and germs…well not necessarily.

New research has found there are some nasty bacteria lurking in your shower head that could be making you sick. They swabbed shower heads from 656 homes in the US and Europe and found several strains of bacteria.

There were three hot spots for the infection — Florida, New York and Southern California. Metal shower heads were more likely to carry the bacteria than plastic shower heads and water that is treated with chlorine disinfectants was more likely to cause a build-up of bugs.

If you’re really worried about germs building up in your bathroom, the research suggests cleaning it thoroughly once a week with disinfectant, including the shower head and shower curtain.

