Your Phone Is SEVEN TIMES Dirtier Than Your Toilet.

Pass me the clorox wipes…NOW!

Toilet seats are far cleaner than the average mobile phone a shocking new study has revealed.

The ones in leather cases had the most bacteria and even phones in easier-to-clean plastic cases have more than six times the germs found on toilet seats!

To combat these problems use a headset when on the phone for a lengthy period of time and regularly wipe your smartphone with an alcohol wipe to remove as much bacteria as possible before using it.

