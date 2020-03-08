Your kid’s school is temporarily closed? Some helpful links to resources for parents.

Concern for spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in many schools closing for the next several weeks. Many are offering virtual learning platforms. Still, some families will need to find creative ways to keep their child engaged in learning and entertained. Here are a couple of helpful links that can get you started!

20 indoor kids crafts and activities to tame cabin fever

Teacher-recommended online learning resources and how parents can support remote learning

School closed – Here are some ways to keep your kids busy!

Plus, a great 3-minute segment on NPR directed towards kids, on how to help them understand the novel coronavirus and its current impact.

3-minute news story for kids, plus a great comic strip to help them understand COVID-19

And a link to the Department of Health’s Coronavirus page for parents and caregivers

https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Novel Coronavirus Outbreak 2020 – Parents & Caregivers