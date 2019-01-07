Your FAVORITE Song…Right now?

“What’s your favorite song?”

I don’t know if this question is asked of you at the same frequency it’s asked of me.

It’s asked so often, I nearly always have an answer ready. (And a blow-off answer that involves a classic choice. No one can REALLY fault you for not having a favorite new song if your expectations are SOOOOO high nothing is impressing you right now.)

It’s a heavy question with no wrong answers, but a handful of REALLY right-ones with the potential to permanently endear respondent to asker.

In a perfect world, MY answer is an artist/song the asker has either “heard of”/”heard” exactly once.

I can’t be TOO out-there. TOO vanilla. TOO exclusive. TOO main-stream. TOO inside-joke. It’s a narrow lane, man. Especially considering I LIKE a lot of music. But there can only be ONE FAVORITE.

Do you feel the pressure?

Have you noticed I’m not answering the question?

That’s on purpose. I don’t know you. I don’t know what you’re ready to hear. I don’t know what “New” means to you. Maybe I have a little PTSD after being called, “Too hip for the room” one too many times. It’s a brutal judgement. Liking a song that’s too-new makes you too ahead of the curve to be trusted as “relevant and relatable” to the audience. ALMOST as bad, the reverse, an answer too main-stream and I’m forever off someone’s mental list of prospective “taste-makers”.

I’m guilty of being judgmental. I get it. A “Favorite Song” says A LOT about someone:

Old massive hit: Are new experiences important you? Do you value comfort and predictability?

New massive hit: Do you like easy things? Shop at Target? Stay in hotels on vacation? (As opposed to off-trail AirBNBs)

New/Under Exposed/Not yet a hit: Tell me more…I’m intrigued.

Again…There’s NO WRONG answer.

And…Judging someone on their musical preferences isn’t a negative thing. It helps us navigate the world quickly and find friends for specific activities faster. Whether you’re wearing a Billie Eilish, Billie Holiday or Billie ________(artist I’ve never heard of) T-shirt in your tinder profile has no effect on my swipe. Seriously.

However, you must love dogs to be my friend IRL. 🙂