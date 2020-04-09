Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check Could Hit Your Bank Account As Early As Today

People are reporting that $1200 stimulus checks have started to show up in their bank accounts. Here’s what you need to know.

When are stimulus checks being deposited into bank accounts? What you should know https://t.co/7Tm1AclEPO — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 9, 2020

Keep in mind you will, no doubt, receive funds faster IF you have your direct deposit bank account information already saved with the IRS or if you currently receive Social Security benefits deposited directly into your bank account.

If you have not provided that information to the IRS and you have recently moved it’s important you contact the IRS or use THIS TOOL from Turbotax.

Now… Legit question: How many times will you hit refresh on your bank account app today?