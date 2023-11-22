Your Cleaning Playlist

PerfectWave003|BigStock

Most people have a favorite song — but what about a favorite cleaning song? A new poll has crowned “I Want To Break Free” by Queen as the top tune people love while cleaning their house.

Top 20 Best Songs To Clean To:

“I Want to Break Free” – Queen “Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston “Happy” – Pharrell Williams “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars “I Want to Know What Love Is” – Foreigner “Total Eclipse of the Heart” – Bonnie Tyler “Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift “Take On Me” – a-ha “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” – Aerosmith “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake “September” – Earth, Wind & Fire “November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses “Is This Love” – Whitesnake “I’ll Be There for You” – Bon Jovi “Shut Up and Dance” – Walk The Moon “Alone” – Heart “Heaven” – Bryan Adams