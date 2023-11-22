Laurie Blog

Your Cleaning Playlist

Most people have a favorite song — but what about a favorite cleaning song? A new poll has crowned “I Want To Break Free” by Queen as the top tune people love while cleaning their house.

Top 20 Best Songs To Clean To:

  1. “I Want to Break Free” – Queen
  2. “Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey
  3. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston
  4. “Happy” – Pharrell Williams
  5. “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
  6. “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor
  7. Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
  8. “I Want to Know What Love Is” – Foreigner
  9. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” – Bonnie Tyler
  10. “Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift
  11. “Take On Me” – a-ha
  12. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” – Aerosmith
  13. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake
  14. “September” – Earth, Wind & Fire
  15. “November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses
  16. “Is This Love” – Whitesnake
  17. “I’ll Be There for You” – Bon Jovi
  18. “Shut Up and Dance” – Walk The Moon
  19. “Alone” – Heart
  20. “Heaven” – Bryan Adams
