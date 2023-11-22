Your Cleaning Playlist

Most people have a favorite song — but what about a favorite cleaning song? A new poll has crowned “I Want To Break Free” by Queen as the top tune people love while cleaning their house.
Top 20 Best Songs To Clean To:
- “I Want to Break Free” – Queen
- “Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey
- “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston
- “Happy” – Pharrell Williams
- “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
- “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor
- Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
- “I Want to Know What Love Is” – Foreigner
- “Total Eclipse of the Heart” – Bonnie Tyler
- “Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift
- “Take On Me” – a-ha
- “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” – Aerosmith
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake
- “September” – Earth, Wind & Fire
- “November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses
- “Is This Love” – Whitesnake
- “I’ll Be There for You” – Bon Jovi
- “Shut Up and Dance” – Walk The Moon
- “Alone” – Heart
- “Heaven” – Bryan Adams