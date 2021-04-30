You’d Better Put on Some Pants for This One

How do air traffic controllers stay so calm?

We hear audio of a NASA mission controller calling a possible SpaceX collision a

“conjunction” and calmly suggesting the astronauts get dressed for it.

Speaking of SpaceX, why is upcoming SNL host Elon Musk getting

the cold shoulder from the cast? Join Coach Laurie, Anna, and Claire

as we discuss all that plus second-shot side effects,

Apple bites Facebook on privacy issues, and Anna‘s incredible knowledge of

classic TV theme songs.

It takes a lot to get it right when you’re learning the Facts of Life. Or not.

