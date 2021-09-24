“You Say” you want a live audience? Lauren Daigle can’t wait to sing for fans in person, starting tonight

Garrett Lobaugh

After having to call off her world tour in 2020 due to COVID-19, Lauren Daigle is more than ready to hit the road — she’s finally getting around to doing that tour starting tonight, Friday, in Fort Wayne, IN.

“I am so looking forward to just being in front of people again, to actually have an in-person experience,” Lauren tells ABC Audio. “I knew that I was wired for deep connection. I’ve known that for a long time. I love having a real conversation with people. But the lack of being able to sing live to an audience…that has really been so difficult this year. It really has. I’ve had to overcome a lot of that.”

Since COVID began, Lauren’s had a few opportunities to perform — she did a couple of drive-in shows — but it wasn’t until this past May that she was able to do a “real concert”: a one-off livestream at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

“I cried when I walked out on stage,” the “You Say” singer recalls. “And I looked at the band. I was like, ‘Keep playing, keep playing! Because I’m getting lost in this moment!’ It was so beautiful.”

And now, Lauren gets to have that feeling every night from now through mid-November, as her show takes her all over the country, including her hometown of New Orleans, LA and her current home city of Nashville.

“I don’t know, I feel like for me, singing live, being with people in person, that’s the part that I am looking forward to the most,” she notes. “And what people can expect is that joy to spill out all over them from stage!”

