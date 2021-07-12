You Only Regret What You Don’t Do

Claire announces something EXCITING she’s about to do —

which honors something a wise woman (her wife’s mom) who once said,

“You only regret the things you don’t do.”

Laurie is thrilled to announce she interviewed Amanda Knox, and shares some

of her amazing takeaways.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created the “perfect storm” for domestic violence – sadly,

we see it in the rise of incidents reported. Life coach Laurie offers the dos and don’ts

and the many ways to help a loved one in an abusive relationship.

We discuss ways to protect your plants and trees from extreme temps – the same kind the

Pacific NW suffered a few weeks ago.

We love musicals – but the ones that were televised or recreated as movie musicals?

We give them two thumbs up! — or not.

