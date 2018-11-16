You NEED these at your Thanksgiving Feast!

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, so if you need some help planning your menu, you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve come up with our Top 5 Thanksgiving Side Dishes. They are classic dishes, but amped up just a bit, to make your guests say WOW!

(oh, and please note, the pictures below don’t actually depict the dishes mentioned. Click on the links for those!)

#5- Brussel Sprouts

They’re seasonal and when cooked right, they’re delicious. If you buy them at Pike Place Market, they are labeled as “Little Green Balls of Death,” but we assure you, these Balsamic Glazed Brussel Sprouts with Pancetta are far from it!

#4- Sweet Potatoes

When done right, Sweet Potato dishes can be the perfect compliment to the savory side dishes adorning your plate. This Sweet Potato Casserole matches buttery mashed sweet potatoes with a crunchy pecan crust! Yum!

#3- Green Bean Casserole

It’s hard to mess up a Green Bean Casserole, but it’s also hard to make one stand out. Personally, I put shredded cheese mixed in with mine, just for the extra boost of calories. Ha! This Ultimate Green Bean Casserole includes the shredded cheese and one-ups it with bacon! WHAT!?!?

#2- Mashed Potatoes

You can go a little fancy with the mashed potatoes, just don’t overdo it. Afterall, you’ll be smothering them in gravy! You’ll love this Truffled Cheese Mash so much and so will your guests!

#1- Stuffing

The staple of every Thanksgiving feast! Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it’s always good, no matter who does it, from Stove Top to homemade, there are so many ways to prepare stuffing! How about this Mushroom Brioche Stuffing?!? Yes, please!