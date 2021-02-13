You Know, Maybe You Really Did See Mommy Kissing Santa Claus!

Do you still hate Tom Brady, but maybe a little less than you used to?

Do you still love Justin Timberlake, but maybe a little less than you used to?

Join Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire as we run the gamut from the Super Bowl

(the Game! the Commercials, The Weeknd!) to the new Britney Spears documentary

and whether famous women at their lowest points are treated less fairly than men.

Plus, the latest on Coach Laurie’s journey through online

dating – why she’s making a list and checking it twice!

