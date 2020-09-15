You Know How You Want That Special Proposal?

Here it is!!! The opportunity you have been waiting for … the wienermobile.

If it’s available it is free, to help you with your special proposal!!

Oscar Mayer is giving soon-to-be married couples a unique opportunity.

The company’s 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is making appearances at proposals.

If you want the Wienermobile to be part of your marriage proposal,

it’s absolutely free. All you have to do is .

If the wheeled weenie isn’t already booked, it’ll roll on down to your magic moment.

The idea came from a Wienermobile driver who used the car as a backdrop for his proposal.

