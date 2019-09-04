Credit: BigStockPhoto

You Gotta Be Vegan Kiddin’ Me!!

September 4, 2019

A vegan woman has SUED her next door neighbor for barbecuing in their OWN backyard!

 

It’s deliberate she says… yes… barbecue is deliberately TASTY!

I’m tolerant of an awful lot.  I go out of my way to be considerate to other people, that’s just the way I was raised.

But the SECOND you tell me what I can and can NOT do on my own property… we’re gonna’ have some words.

I’d throw a “bringing a frivolous lawsuit” party and get the WHOLE neighborhood a grillin’!  But, then again, I was raised better than that.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
