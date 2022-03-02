You give aging a bad name: Happy 60th birthday, Jon Bon Jovi!

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It’s his life, so let’s celebrate it: Jon Bon Jovi turns 60 years old today. The Bon Jovi frontman, sometime solo artist, philanthropist and occasional actor has had a pretty busy year leading up to this milestone birthday…and he’s about to get even busier.

After releasing the critically acclaimed Bon Jovi album 2020 in October of that year, Jon ended the first year of the pandemic by hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden. He was part of the Celebrate America virtual inauguration concert in January 2021, following Biden’s victory.

As 2021 went on, Jon had a highway rest stop named after him on the Garden State Parkway in his native New Jersey, and his famous band won Pollstar‘s Rock Touring Artist of the Decade award. Jon and former band mate Richie Sambora even jointly received a prestigious U.K. songwriting award.

In November, Jon received the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award from New York City’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for his charity work, and played several benefit shows throughout the year. The only bad part of 2021 for Jon came in October: He got COVID and had to cancel a solo appearance in Miami.

But 2022 kicked off with the best news of all: Bon Jovi is hitting the road again on a 15-stop tour that begins April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Desmond Child, who co-wrote “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Bad Medicine” and many other Bon Jovi songs, recorded a special birthday message for Jon, who’s the godfather of his twin sons.

“Jon Bon Jovi, you are one of the most significant people in my life, you’re a friend, you’re a brilliant collaborator,” Child said, adding with a laugh, “And it’s great to have a godfather in New Jersey, right?”

