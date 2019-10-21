You Can’t Drive Your Car to Your Own Funeral [Podcast]

October 21, 2019

Ann Marie Hancock is an author with a strong background as a TV host and Journalist. And combining this talent with life experience, in this current case and book, walking with her mother in the last years of her life dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Reviewing her journal of those years, Ann Marie believed she had a book, a guide for others to consider on similar journeys, because we are faced with them a lot of the time. So Ann Marie offers us: You Can't Drive Your Car to Your Own Funeral. One key nugget from the numerous ones is, meet the sick person where they are. This really makes the connections less stressful, and more honoring.

www.authorannmariehancock.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.