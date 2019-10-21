You Can’t Drive Your Car to Your Own Funeral [Podcast]

Ann Marie Hancock is an author with a strong background as a TV host and Journalist. And combining this talent with life experience, in this current case and book, walking with her mother in the last years of her life dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Reviewing her journal of those years, Ann Marie believed she had a book, a guide for others to consider on similar journeys, because we are faced with them a lot of the time. So Ann Marie offers us: You Can't Drive Your Car to Your Own Funeral. One key nugget from the numerous ones is, meet the sick person where they are. This really makes the connections less stressful, and more honoring.

