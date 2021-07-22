You can see Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Hall & Oates & more for just $20 this summer

Travis Schneider

Live music is back, and concert promoter Live Nation is celebrating by offering $20 tickets to its shows this summer.

The promotion, dubbed Return to Live, will let you see artists including Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Alanis Morissette at various outdoor Live Nation venues across the U.S. for just twenty bucks — taxes and fees included.

Other participating artists include Lindsey Stirling, The Doobie Brothers, New Kids on the Block and Chicago.

The Return to Live tickets go on sale beginning next Wednesday, July 28, at noon ET. For the full list of participating artists and venues, visit LiveNation.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.