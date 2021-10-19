You Can Save a Life by Taking This Training

It’s one hour long, and will show you the signs of a child being abused, and it’s free!!

OnWatch™ is a survivor-led training designed to empower you to spot, report, and prevent sex trafficking where you live, work, and play. Through true survivor experiences, industry experts explain the key indicators of trafficking, as well as how you can support a survivor’s path to freedom.

Being aware or on watch can save a life. The more we know. Too often we think something isn’t right but we brush it off. We say what if we are wrong? Police would rather have you call and be wrong than not call and be right. It is hard to imagine kids you know are suffering but it happens right under our noses, so the more we know the better informed to say something when we see something.

On Watch Training: HERE

