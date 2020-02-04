You Can Pick Up A Bouquet Of…Olive Garden Breadsticks for Valentine’s Day.

Nothing says love like a bouquet of…breadsticks?

You gotta be careful with this one and make sure you REALLY know your Valentine because this could backfire BIG TIME if you’re not careful.

The bouquet wrappers received a total redesign with punny sayings like “My love for you is never ending,” and “For you (but will you share with me?)”. Customers can also buy a special after-dinner mint box with a surprise love poem for their significant other:

“Roses are red

Violets are blue

Here’s a box of mints

I made just for you”

