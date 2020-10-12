You can hear Katy Perry's rare debut album 'Katy Hudson' now

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Before she was global superstar Katy Perry, she was Katy Hudson — and now you can hear what she sounded like back then.

In 2001, when she was just 16, Katy released her self-titled debut album, Katy Hudson — her birth name. The contemporary Christian album reportedly only sold about 200 copies, as the label went bankrupt before it was fully able to market the release.

But surprise! Idolator points out that Katy Hudson is suddenly available to stream on Amazon Music. According to Idolator, the material is a mixture of worship songs like “Faith Won’t Fail” and tracks about teen angst, like “My Own Monster.”

Coincidentally — or maybe not — Katy has posted a photo of herself taken years ago, when she sported a black shag haircut. She captioned it, “Alexa, play ‘When We Were Young.'”

Because “When We Were Young” is the title of a song by Adele, fans began clamoring for a collaboration between the two female powerhouses. Meanwhile others seemed to think it was a reference to Katy’s debut album, writing, “RELEASE KATY HUDSON IN ALL PLATFORMS” and “KATY HUDSON IS COMING.”





