You Can Donate To Teddy Bear Patrol

March is WARM 106.9’s Teddy Bear Patrol Month.

All month long it is Teddy Bear Patrol campaign.

Your chance to donate a teddy bear by going to Bartell’s and buying a bear.

They will match you with one of theirs.

These bears go to hospitals, Washington State Patrol as well as first responders to give to children.

Not just children either, for seniors or anyone who is needing a hug.

Thank you for your support!!

Here is our fearless leader Catherine Hall telling us about the program.

If you know of an orginization that could use some teddy bears she will tell you how to get in touch with us.

Bartell’s add, scroll down for Teddy Bear Deal

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069