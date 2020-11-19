You Can Be a Christmas Angel for USPS

SOS Santa baby: We sure could use a dose of normalcy hurrying down our chimneys tonight.

The 108-year-old program that fulfills wish lists for needy families and kids couldn’t

come at a more crucial juncture,

2020 has seen its share of challenges affecting individuals and families in so many ways.

The Postal Service is encouraging little ones to send in their snail mail letters through Dec. 15

to “Santa Claus 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.”

The Postal Service knows needs are sky-high this year,

and Operation Santa workers are ready to embrace a blizzard of requests.

And for the first time ever, the letter adoption process is all digital – and nationwide.

Christmas angels can adopt letters at USPSOperationSanta.com Dec. 4 – the same day

a documentary about the program, Dear Santa, is released – through Dec. 19.

Gift givers, who must be vetted for security reasons through a short registration process,

can tap as many letters as they want online, and the anonymity of the letter writers is always protected.

There will be no in-person letter adoptions at post offices. Gifts,

however, must be dropped off at any post office location, preferably wrapped.

The Postal Service recommends using free Priority Mail boxes.

Learn More

Documentary: HERE

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069