You Are Wasting 900 HOURS A Year Doing These Things.

These ten things are REALLY sucking the time out of your life!

How many hours on average do you spend per week doing the following activities?

• Sitting in unproductive or wasteful meetings.

• Dealing with low-level interruptions that easily could have been handled by someone else.

• Handling low-value emails.

• Handling low-value requests from co-workers.

• Writing reports that have no impact on the bottom line and that no one bothers to read.

• Streaming YouTube cat videos, checking social media, or indulging in other forms of escapism for a “mental health break.”

• Doing low-level business activities that the company could easily outsource at a much lesser cost to the business than your time.

• Putting out fires that easily could have been prevented.

• Doing office work you could pay someone $25/hour or less to do (filing, faxing, copying, typing, shipping, cleaning, etc.).

• Doing personal errands you could pay someone $25/hour or less to do (laundry, cleaning, yard work, simple repair work, picking up dry cleaning, etc.).

Now multiply your total by 50 weeks per year. That’s how many hours you are personally wasting on low-value work at present. When I did this exercise at a recent business conference I was keynoting, members of the audience averaged 18 hours per week of wasted time.

That’s over 900 hours each year, or a full 22 working weeks a year that were wasted.