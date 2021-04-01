You are Smart, You are a Mathematician, Pens up…

stockyimages|BigStock

Katie Booser sings affirmations with her students before they take an exam.



Katie says, she’s been doing this same Pep Talk with students since she started teaching 3rd grade.

𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝘆𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳. 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻. 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜’𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁.

𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗜’𝗺 𝗮𝘄𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲. 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗲.

𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝘂𝗽.

𝗜 𝗮𝗺 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴. 𝗜 𝗮𝗺 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁. 𝗜 𝗮𝗺 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲.

𝗜’𝗺 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻. 𝗜 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁.

𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆. 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆. 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗱𝘆. 𝗚𝗼. ⁣

⁣

She says, we start off doing it before every multiplication test,

but the best part is that each year, the kids eventually ask to

do it at all different times throughout the day. ⁣

⁣

Words of affirmation matter, and as her friend Jenny likes to say,

it’s how we change the conversation.

And most importantly,

when we start them with our children at a young age,

that’s how our world becomes a much better place!

