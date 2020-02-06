You Are Not Going to Believe How Cute These Kittens from Cat City Are!

Minnow is ready for her forever home! She is a bashful girl who needs some time to acclimate to new surroundings and would like a quiet and predictable home where she can do just that. Minnow would likely prefer a home without children under the age of 10 who can respect her sensitive nature. Once she gets to know you though she will happily come out for some pets and playtime. Come by and meet her today!

What can you really say about Mantis, Monkey and Moo Moo? They are adorable. They are kittens. Then want to love you more than anything else in the world (and honestly, you might want to adopt all three of them once you meet them!)