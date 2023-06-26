“You are not a crime”: Christina Aguilera sends message of support during NYC Pride Island set

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera showed a message of support for the LGBTQ+ community during her headlining set at NYC Pride Island 2023 on Sunday, June 25.

The singer made a powerful statement during her penultimate song, as news footage covering recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation happening around the country flashed on the screens behind her, Billboard reports.

“One thing about us; we never quit. We never stop raising our voices,” Aguilera said, before she began to sing “Fighter.” As she sang the track, several supportive phrases appeared on the screens behind her, such as “we are fighters” and “you are not a crime.”

Earlier in the night, Aguilera brought out Ian Axel of A Great Big World, her collaborator on the 2013 hit “Say Something.” Before the duo sang together, Aguilera shared what she hoped the crowd would take away from the performance.

“There’s times where we’re looking for answers and looking for hope. There’s a lot of bleak things out there right now. We are here tonight, and we stand in unison to be free to be ourselves,” Aguilera said. “Sometimes we have to remember to stay hopeful and wish others well even in the darkest times. So, let’s put well wishes into the world. Here’s hoping for a beautiful future.”

