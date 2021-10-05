“You are my rock”: Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner celebrate wedding anniversary

Connie Chronuk/ABC

It’s all in the family for Gabby Barrett as she and husband Cade Foehner celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

To honor the special occasion, Gabby shared a photo on Instagram of her and Cade posing in front of a sunset photo background, with Cade cradling their 10-month-old daughter, Baylah May, in his arms.

“Happy 2nd Anniversary my love. You are my rock. You are my number 1 always,” Gabby writes alongside the photo of the happy family.

The couple, who met as contestants on season 16 of American Idol, wed on October 5, 2019 in Cade’s home state of Texas. Cade served as inspiration for Gabby’s hit song, “The Good Ones,” which became her second consecutive #1 country single.

They welcomed Baylah, their first child, in January.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.