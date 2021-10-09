You Are Beautiful Just the Way You Are

Valua Vitaly|BigStock

“Halloween Kills” star Jamie Lee Curtis wants young people to run away from the knife in real life.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” the 62-year-old actress told Fast Company.

“Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Curtis has firsthand experience; after a minor plastic surgery operation on her eyes in 1989, she was prescribed painkillers, which led her to develop an opioid addiction she kept secret for a decade. “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now.” Curtis believes society’s “obsession” with achieving perceived physical perfection stems largely from social media, which she avoids as much as possible. Curtis has opened up about her past cosmetic procedures before, telling the Telegraph in 2002, “I’ve had a little lipo. I’ve had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it.”

