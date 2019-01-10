YOGA + RESCUE PUPPIES [SEATTLE]

There are a few things that are REDICULOUSLY obvious about me. In person, on the radio and in the curated-façade that is social media:

DOGS

COFFEE

YOGA

Give me one of those three things, and I’m a happy camper. Combine them, and I’d challenge you to hand me a drug more joy-inducing.

Presenting: PUPPY YOGA SUNDAY with Bravepup & Strive & Uplift!

Tickets are $30. with 85% of the proceeds benefitting the charity.

A couple years ago, I connected with Bravepup. I was flying home to NJ and wanted to bring back an East Coast pup who would otherwise have been at-risk for euthanasia. If you’re unacquainted with the shelter systems outside of the PNW, it’s heart-breaking. HOWEVER, through transfers and many dedicated volunteers it’s getting better!

This is Shadow, the pup from that trip:

I could go on and on and on about how great Bravepup is…

Instead I’ll save the proverbial Thousand Words and let the photo of Shadow all-grown-up in her forever-home speak for itself:

See you Sunday for Puppy Yoga?

XOXO,

Heather