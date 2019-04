Yes Some Adults DO Need to be Revaccinated for Measles

This TERRIFIES me as needles scare me more than a turkey in November. The measles outbreak has quieted down in Washington State but if you travel, here’s what you need to know.

Health officials are now stressing the importance of immunization and MMR revaccination in adults. https://t.co/VeuNKuubEJ — Real Simple (@RealSimple) April 30, 2019

I should probably get a tetanus shot at the same time… but I’m sure I’ll find an excuse not to. I know me.