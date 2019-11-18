Xbox All Access Make a Great Gift & So Do Matching Pet and Human Clothes! [Podcast]

Does your kid (or kid at heart) want an Xbox for Christmas, but you are hesitant to get one because you know there is a new Xbox coming out next year and you just know they will want that one too? Then

Xbox All Access might be the perfect gift this year! For $31 a month (for 24 months) you get a new Xbox One X and two years of Xbox Game Pass (which gives you hundreds of games to play for free, including brand new ones!) Then next Christmas, you can trade in your Xbox for a brand-new Xbox Scarlett! Honestly, it's like two years of Christmas gifts in one package.

I think we can all agree that a dog in a Hawaiian shirt is adorable. I think we can also agree that the only thing that would be more adorable is if that dog’s human had a matching Hawaiian shirt! If that sounds like the recipe for the perfect Christmas card photo to you, then you are going to want to head to Dog Threads and pick up the aforementioned Hawaiian shirt (or a matching flannel, sweater or even t-shirt!)

Let's be honest, Christmas shopping is hard. Cliff was at Target this weekend and it was already a zoo and Thanksgiving isn't for another two weeks! So maybe skip that mall and grab something that will make your giftee think about you every month. Cliff got a subscription to Foot Cardigan a couple of years ago and loved getting a new cool pair of socks every month (and he still wears a bunch of them today, so you know they are well made).