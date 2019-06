Wow… Just Wow! It’s Not Too Often I’m Speechless…

A teenager in Virginia just graduated high school after being in a coma for five months. Prepare to be inspired!

She plans to attend Norfolk State University in the fall.​ https://t.co/GvYHxXMMMe — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 19, 2019

Amazing story of strength, resilience and people working together to make this young lady’s dreams come true. Plus… it’s just so awesome to read a positive story every once in a while.