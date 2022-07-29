Would You?

Mihailo K|BigStock

Fancy Feast cat food, pop up with human food.

Limited reservations for Gatto Bianco’s four tables are only available for two evenings.

For two days in August, the Gatto Bianco — yes, White Cat — restaurant in New York City will explore both of those ideas.

Canned cat food brand Fancy Feast is opening an ultra-limited edition pop up restaurant that answers the questions "What if our cat food was more like Italian cuisine ?"

The offerings at Gatto Bianco will start with a “culinary exploration for cat lovers,” and later courses will include baked sea bass; an Osso Bucco-inspired salmon; Tuscan-style spare ribs; braised beef in a wine sauce; lemon panna cotta; and almond cake “studded with chocolate.”

Food has the power to connect us to others in meaningful ways and take us to places we have never been,” Hassner said in a statement. “The same is true for our cats. The dishes at Gatto Bianco are prepared in ways that help cat owners understand how their cats experience food — from flavor, to texture, to form — in a way that only Fancy Feast can.”

If this has gotten your attention (or if you just want to make your cat smell your tuna breath, for a change) then you can attempt to make a reservation through OpenTable starting at 12:00 p.m. EST on August 4. But be prepared to be disappointed: Gatto Bianco is only offering four two-person reservations at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, and four two-person reservations at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Just 16 guests — and each diner needs to be 21 or over — will be able to book a table.

If you're willing to put some work in, though, you can recreate some of these recipes at home. Fancy Feast has also released an online cookbook featuring two of Gatto Bianco's main courses and two of its desserts.

It’s strange that no one has done this kind of thing for dog owners yet — but I guess the pairing of a peanut butter-filled bone with a hint of worn-out tennis ball doesn’t sound quite as inspired as Tuscan-style spare ribs.