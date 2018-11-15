Would you serve this on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness. The family gathers ’round the table for a feast, we give thanks and spend time with the ones we love, so what could possibly go wrong?

There’s no formula for the right way to do Thanksgiving. Everyone has their own traditions, and depending on where you’re from, that can vary greatly. In fact, a recent study showed that more and more Americans have replaced turkey at the dinner table, but what are they replacing it with? After talking with listener Kayalah, we can safely say, we wouldn’t be mad at a Hawaiian Thanksgiving, but Bonnie in Duvall has us a little queasy about a backroads Thanksgiving feast!

Of course, with the football, the food and the inevitable family drama, not every Thanksgiving goes off without a hitch!