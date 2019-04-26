Would You FAKE Your Vacation?

There’s a new company that will insert you and your family, via the magic of Photoshop, into your dream vacation JUST so you can post them to social media and make all your friends jealous. Cause that’s what life is all about… making your friends jealous, right?

Would you FAKE a vacation for social media? 🤔 A new online company will help you do just that. Check it out: https://t.co/QE03CSNhi5 pic.twitter.com/vfCjKnhRbm — Travel Noire (@TravelNoire) April 24, 2019

Where would you choose to “go” on your faux vacay?

My family’s favorite game to play on a road trip is called “Heated Argument”. Do you think this company would create that video for us… or are we on our own?