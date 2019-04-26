Credit: BigStockPhoto

Would You FAKE Your Vacation?

There’s a new company that will insert you and your family, via the magic of Photoshop, into your dream vacation JUST so you can post them to social media and make all your friends jealous.  Cause that’s what life is all about… making your friends jealous, right?

Where would you choose to “go” on your faux vacay?

My family’s favorite game to play on a road trip is called “Heated Argument”.  Do you think this company would create that video for us… or are we on our own?

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
