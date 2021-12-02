Worried About Porch Pirates?

digitalista|BigStock

Here’s a few tips on how to protect your packages this holiday season.

Millions of packages will be mailed out this holiday season, presenting the perfect opportunity for thieves to score from your front porch.

Experts warn the issue only stands to get worse as consumers opt for home deliveries. So how can you protect yourself from becoming a victim of mail or package theft?

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service suggests taking these steps:

1. Don’t let mail pile up: Piles of mail or packages left in plain sight are “an invitation to thieves” and lets them know no one is home. If you’re out of town or will be away for a few days, use the “hold for pickup” option when shipping to retrieve your package from the Post Office when you return.

2. Pick up packages promptly and don’t leave them unattended for extended periods of time.

3. Keep tabs on your front door: Use a camera system to monitor your door and mailbox when you’re expecting a package. Customers can also leave custom delivery instructions, authorizing the carrier to leave it a specific area that’s out of sight from potential thieves.

4. Request a signature confirmation: If sending, request a signature confirmation from the recipient to ensure your package ends up where it’s supposed to be.

5. Inquire about overdue or missing packages: Expecting a delivery that never arrived? Contact the carrier as soon as possible to get an update on where your package might be.

6. Utilize shipping updates and alerts

7. File a change of address if you’ve moved recently

