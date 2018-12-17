Work, Sleep, Weight Gain and Happiness [The greatest MSN article ever]

I read this MSN article over the weekend:

“17 Seriously Disturbing Facts About Your Job”

It is so good, I spent HOURS talking to my boyfriend about how great it was.

THEN…I spent HOURS trying to find it again. Success. Phew.

Also, WTH Google?! Where’s a girl’s search history when she needs it?

Here’s why I love this article:

It’s not ONE study. The internet is a funky place. There are an infinite number of one-off studies to suit anything. Like…Did you know 87% of people have “No Passion” for their jobs?

It’s not JUST work related, they touch on how your job can impact personal relationships, weight and sleep.

I learned a new word: Karoshi. It means “Death from overwork.” Essentially work induced heart attack, or a cumulative stress + starvation. Many of us don’t directly equate work with death. (I’m faster to blame myself for my physical problems.) But, there’s a real connection when you’re spending SO much of your life at work. (Again, maybe that’s obvious to YOU. I tend to blame MYSELF for not waking up early to meal-prep and eating terrible food from the vending machine at work rather than blame the job for taking those hours from my life.)

I connected with the idea that 40% of Millennials don’t feel comfortable taking vacation. (Compared to only 18% of Baby Boomers.)

I loved the part about technology blurring the lines of work and play.

Have I convinced you to read it? Honestly, I’d just copy and paste the whole thing here if it wasn’t plagiarism.

Hopefully, like me, you’re one of the 13% who loves their work.

Hopefully, you’re NOT like me, in the part about vacation guilt. Strangely, though, I was relieved to find I’m not alone. I used to think it was just PTSD from an old boss I had who’d “Audition replacements for my job if I ever felt like I couldn’t do my airshift.”

xoxo,

Heather