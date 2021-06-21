Words are Hard

What states misspell, what words?
Let’s start with our new favorite words.
12 states misspelled quarantine, are you ready? corn teen!
6 states misspelled coronavirus, like this Caronavirus.
3 states misspelled every, yep, evary.
But wait there’s more….
It makes sense that at the height of a global pandemic, “quarantine” and “coronavirus”
were in the top three of most searched misspelled words.
But while those seem like no-brainers, common words like “every”
and “which” still broke into the top 10 as well.
Let’s take a deeper look at some of these common spelling mistakes.
