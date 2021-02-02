Seth Blog

By Seth |

Woodland Park Zoo’s 4.9 Pounds of Adorable!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

Woodland Park Zoo had a visit from the stork on Friday… a brand new bouncing baby gorilla!

 

 

Look at that face!  The where the heck am I, it was warm in there and why am I out HERE look?  Priceless!

The little lady has yet to be named.  I’m sure they’re open to suggestions.

Click above to watch the video… it doesn’t get any cuter.