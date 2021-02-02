Woodland Park Zoo’s 4.9 Pounds of Adorable!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

Woodland Park Zoo had a visit from the stork on Friday… a brand new bouncing baby gorilla!

Woodland Park Zoo's Western lowland gorilla Nadiri has given birth to her second child, who is yet to be named. https://t.co/W75FZtJZi4 — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) February 2, 2021

Look at that face! The where the heck am I, it was warm in there and why am I out HERE look? Priceless!

The little lady has yet to be named. I’m sure they’re open to suggestions.

Click above to watch the video… it doesn’t get any cuter.